M&T Bank Corp Sells 530 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $137.19 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.33.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

