M&T Bank Corp Sells 60 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of RS stock opened at $281.29 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $220.97 and a one year high of $295.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.89 and its 200 day moving average is $272.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

