M&T Bank Corp Sells 618 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Popular by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after buying an additional 786,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Popular by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,772,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Popular by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,527,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,812,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

