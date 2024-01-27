M&T Bank Corp Sells 997 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.9% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Henry Schein by 4.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Henry Schein by 35.6% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

