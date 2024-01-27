MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.93

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.93 and traded as high as C$58.57. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$57.96, with a volume of 18,841 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. CIBC cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$69.50 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

