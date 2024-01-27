Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

MWA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.19 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 84.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

