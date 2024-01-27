Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MULN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $10,080.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MULN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,710,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,843,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mullen Automotive by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 9,882,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 297.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,847,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 15,600,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,375,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

