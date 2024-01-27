Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Murphy Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

MUR stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $852.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,528,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,298,000 after buying an additional 302,946 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

