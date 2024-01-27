Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,302. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 149,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

