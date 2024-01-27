MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.07.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.20 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

MYTE stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $252.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.07.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,982,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth $1,734,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 517.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $746,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

