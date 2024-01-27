Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Nabors Industries worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.00. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.49.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.4 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

