National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.