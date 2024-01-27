Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.45 and traded as low as $6.02. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 6,874 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NAII

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter worth about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.