Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.69

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $6.45. Natuzzi shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 367 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natuzzi in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

