Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) versus Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Critical Survey

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -28.54% -17.89% -8.21% Navitas Semiconductor -180.86% -19.10% -16.20%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

41.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Applied Optoelectronics and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.97%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $9.98, suggesting a potential upside of 61.02%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $222.82 million 2.39 -$66.40 million ($2.11) -7.10 Navitas Semiconductor $65.75 million 16.83 $73.91 million ($0.74) -8.38

Navitas Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

