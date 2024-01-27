NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) CFO Scott Allen Kingsley Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 174,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

