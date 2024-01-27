NCC Group plc (NCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NCC Group Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:NCC opened at GBX 126 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £395.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,300.00 and a beta of 0.69. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.29 ($2.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

