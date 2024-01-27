Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Gregory K. Peters Sells 13,655 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $570.42. 12,770,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

