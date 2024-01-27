Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag Sells 47,000 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $570.42. 12,770,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

