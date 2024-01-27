Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider David A. Hyman Sells 47,574 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $570.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,770,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.87 and its 200 day moving average is $439.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.