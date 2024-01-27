Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $570.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $560.00 to $570.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

