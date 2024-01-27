Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

