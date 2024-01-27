Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.