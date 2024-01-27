Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $610.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $610.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.