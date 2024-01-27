Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $610.00 at Redburn Atlantic

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Redburn Atlantic from $550.00 to $610.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $553.33.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

