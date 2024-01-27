Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $638.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $566.00 to $638.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.87 and its 200 day moving average is $439.50. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

