Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.50. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

