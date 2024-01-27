NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.39 million.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $22.48 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

