NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 20.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NTST stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Wolfe Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

