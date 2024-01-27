NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 249,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 839,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 121,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

NeuroSense Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

