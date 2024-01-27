News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.02

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 40276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 138.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

