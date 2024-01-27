News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.03

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 147603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in News by 2,365.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in News by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in News by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

