Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Raises Dividend to $1.69 Per Share

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.69 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $29.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,836. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average of $155.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $192,368.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,263,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total value of $158,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $556,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $192,368.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

