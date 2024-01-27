Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,028,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $154,760,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 587.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 91,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 502,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $180.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.