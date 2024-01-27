NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) vs. Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Financial Comparison

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Earth Science Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech 9.32% 18.17% 9.65% NGM Biopharmaceuticals -673.75% -71.77% -61.76%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $50,000.00 504.29 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A NGM Biopharmaceuticals $55.33 million 2.23 -$162.67 million ($1.84) -0.81

This table compares Earth Science Tech and NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Earth Science Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Earth Science Tech and NGM Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 218.79%. Given NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NGM Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Volatility and Risk

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Earth Science Tech beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc. focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in March 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH. Its products under development also comprise NGM120, an antagonist antibody that binds GFRAL that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; NGM621, an immunoglobulin 1 monoclonal antibody in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy; NGM707, an immunoglobulin-like transcript 2/ immunoglobulin-like transcript 4 dual antagonist monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NGM831 and NGM438 which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has research collaboration, product development, and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; and a collaboration agreement with Merck to focus primarily on the identification, research and development of collaboration compounds directed to targets in the fields of ophthalmology and cardiovascular or metabolic, or CVM, disease, including heart failure. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

