NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.36. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 70,708 shares.

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.62% and a negative net margin of 2,333.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences

About NightHawk Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth $802,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

