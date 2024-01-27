NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.36. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 70,708 shares.
NightHawk Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.
NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.62% and a negative net margin of 2,333.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences
About NightHawk Biosciences
NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NightHawk Biosciences
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.