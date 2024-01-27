Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 21,162 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 161.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $35.77.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

