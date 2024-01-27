Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,276 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

UE stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

