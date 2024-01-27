Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,745 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AAON by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAON by 50.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after purchasing an additional 775,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 604.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 453,103 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth about $40,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $968,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $966,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $75.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.