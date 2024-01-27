Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5,480.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

