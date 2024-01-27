Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 166.0% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,699,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181,147 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,363,000 after buying an additional 2,766,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $16,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 92.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 1.6 %

DRH stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.