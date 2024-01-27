Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

