Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,721 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 27.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYMT. UBS Group began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

