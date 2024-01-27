Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,770 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Veris Residential by 19.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 144.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 29.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 40,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:VRE opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -25.61%.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

