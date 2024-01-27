Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Caleres worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 6.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Caleres Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CAL opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.92. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $117,927.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 567,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $117,927.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,119 shares of company stock worth $3,325,784. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

