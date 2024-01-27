Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Caleres worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth $32,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 156.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $32.06.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 11,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $314,068.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 571,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,945,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 11,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $314,068.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 571,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,945,436.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $117,927.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 567,666 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,119 shares of company stock worth $3,325,784. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Articles

