Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $891,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $157.12 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $164.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

