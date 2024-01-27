Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,005 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $82,623.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,549,049.96. Insiders sold 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

