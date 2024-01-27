Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,508,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

Knife River Stock Performance

NYSE:KNF opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $67.43.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

