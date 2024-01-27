Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS opened at $16.65 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -136.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

